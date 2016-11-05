BOLO–Be On The Look Out

On 11/01/2016, CESAR DAVID MARTINEZ, AKA Cesar D. Martinez-Nolasko failed to present himself for the first day of his MANSLAUGHTER trial at the Fairfield County Judicial District Court. A re-arrest warrant has been issued for Martinez for Manslaughter 1st degree and

Unlawful Restraint with a $750,000 bond with unlimited extradition. Martinez is 5’05”, 140 lbs. and has a vertical scar from his left scalp to his left jawline. Martinez has no known current vehicle and no vehicles are registered to him. He was last operating a 1993 Acura Integra bearing CT Reg. 889ZGH.

Any agencies with information are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop G at (203) 696-2538 or anonymously text “TIP711 + the info you have” to 274637. If you see this individual, do not confront him or attempt to detain.