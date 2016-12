#Bridgeport Connecticut–The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Douglas Rivas (6-15-82). Rivas is wanted for the murder of Cristibal Hernandez, that occurred on September 25, 2016 in Bridgeport. Rivas has an active warrant for murder and weapons offenses, and bond is set at $1,000,000. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas Rivas is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS (8477). All information will remain confidential.