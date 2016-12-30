From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

http://www.doingitlocal.com/2016/12/55844/

Posted on Posted in Fairfield, Lights and Sirens

6:50am–#Fairfield Connecticut–Police in the rear parking lot of Police Headquarters heard a male yelling out a 3 rd story window of an residence overlooking the police parking lot, to kill people, something about police, and for the police to put their hands up. Included in the threats were racist comments directed towards African Americans.

Several Officers, as well as other area residents could hear the threats directed at police and residents. Officers responded to the residence and after a brief struggle took the individual into custody. Officers determined the threats were made because the police woke him up with the activity in the rear lot.

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.