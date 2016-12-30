6:50am–#Fairfield Connecticut–Police in the rear parking lot of Police Headquarters heard a male yelling out a 3 rd story window of an residence overlooking the police parking lot, to kill people, something about police, and for the police to put their hands up . Included in the threats were racist comments directed towards African Americans.

Several Officers, as well as other area residents could hear the threats directed at police and residents. Officers responded to the residence and after a brief struggle took the individual into custody. Officers determined the threats were made because the police woke him up with the activity in the rear lot.