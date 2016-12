12:19am–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Another Christmas Eve and another homicide in the Park City. Shots rang out in the vicinity of Autozone and Popeyes and a Hispanic male is dead according to Bridgeport spokesperson Av Harris.

Last year on Christmas Eve Luis Colon, of Wood Avenue,was an innocent bystander when shot on the sidewalk outside Stylz Barber Shop, at 1156 State Street.

This is breaking news and police are still gathering information so there is very little details at this time.