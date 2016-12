#Bridgeport Connecticut–How about some likes for all that made toy deliveries today with AMR, Vazzy’s, Otimus Health Care and Bridgeport Police and Fire with the help of The Marilyn Goldstone Foundation and Al’s Angels. The parade through town started at 10:30 in front of AMR’s headquarters on Connecticut Avenue. We made visits to: Bridgeport Hospital), St. Vincent’s Family Health Center, Trumbull Gardens, Marina Village, St. Alpha Community, and PT Barnum housing.