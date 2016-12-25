Bridgeport News: Double Fatal Crash Christmas Eve

Friday, 12/24 at 9:51pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Multiple witnesses told me that the car involved in the crash was allegedly traveling at a very high rate of speed towards the dead end portion of Laurel Avenue. Here is the press release from Bridgeport Fire Department:

Single vehicle accident with fire. The vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder, struck a concrete barrier at the dead end section of Laurel Ave, off of Capitol Ave and was quickly engulfed in fire. There were two occupants in the vehicle. A bystander removed the driver prior to arrival of emergency personnel. The driver was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR, at this time condition unknown, but most likely also a fatality. The second occupant was unable to be removed from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.



