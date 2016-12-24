From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Double Fatal Crash

Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

9:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– UNCONFIRMED REPORT of a double fatal crash in front of 1610 Laurel Avenue. Witnesses told me the Nissan SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed towards the dead end of the street when it struck a stone wall.  I have mixed reports on where the bodies were located in this fiery crash but sources tell me this is a double fatality.  There has been no confirmation at this time.  The accident investigation team is on scene and a press release is expected after the preliminary examination.

