Bridgeport News: Double Fatal Crash

9:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– UNCONFIRMED REPORT of a double fatal crash in front of 1610 Laurel Avenue. Witnesses told me the Nissan SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed towards the dead end of the street when it struck a stone wall. I have mixed reports on where the bodies were located in this fiery crash but sources tell me this is a double fatality. There has been no confirmation at this time. The accident investigation team is on scene and a press release is expected after the preliminary examination.