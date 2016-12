6:40pm–UPDATE: Police have the suspect in custody on Noble Avenue.

6:24pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A foot pursuit Noble and WIlliam Street turns into a manhunt when the suspect jumps a fence on Harriet Street. I don’t know what he is wanted for but if you live in the area make sure your doors locked and if you see someone running in your backyard call 911.

