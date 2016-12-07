Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver

Bridgeport Police’s Serious Crash Investigation Team was dispatched to investigate a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Pequonnock Street. It occurred on Wednesday evening , 5:44 PM, on December 07, 2016.

Ismael A. Colon, 19, of Bridgeport walked across Washington Avenue when he was struck by a gray or silver SUV. The SUV did not stop and fled north on Washington Avenue towards Coleman Street. Mr. Colon, pedestrian, suffered head and brain trauma. He passed away at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. Mr. Colon’s family was notified.

The Serious Crash Team Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call (203) 576-TIPS or (203) 576-8477. All information will remain confidential.