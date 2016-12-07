From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens 1 Comment

Bridgeport Police’s Serious Crash Investigation Team was dispatched to investigate a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Pequonnock Street.  It occurred on  Wednesday evening , 5:44 PM,  on December 07, 2016.

 

Ismael A. Colon, 19, of Bridgeport walked across Washington Avenue when he was struck by a gray or silver SUV.  The SUV did not stop and fled north on Washington Avenue towards Coleman Street.  Mr. Colon, pedestrian, suffered head and brain trauma.  He passed away at Saint Vincent’s Hospital.  Mr. Colon’s family was notified.

 

The Serious Crash Team Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call (203) 576-TIPS or (203) 576-8477.  All information will remain confidential.

One thought on “Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver

  1. I’m assuming still no word on the SUV that fled the scene? Bridgeport needs cameras in more locations throughout the city, especially in high traffic areas. Even the license plate scanners would help!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.