Don’t Find Yourself In A Troop G Spot…

Under the direction of Commanding Officer Lieutenant Kenneth Cain, personnel from the Connecticut State Police at Troop G in Bridgeport, will be conducting a DUI / Sobriety Checkpoint during the evening of Friday, December 30, 2016. The DUI enforcement project will take place in the area of Interstate 91 northbound at Exit # 3, near the intersection of Orange Street, in the city of New Haven. In the interest of public safety, State Troopers will be conducting this checkpoint in an effort to identify and arrest motorists who operate motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.

Lieutenant Kenneth Cain, Commanding Officer of Troop G, would also like to advise motorists that in addition to this checkpoint, Troopers under his command will also be actively enforcing Connecticut’s laws regarding speed limits, seatbelt and child restraint system/seat safety belt requirements, distracted driving and aggressive driving. Distracted Driving, Aggressive Driving, Following unreasonably close and excessive speed along with failing to utilize safety restraints needlessly claim the lives of motorists on Connecticut roadways every year. We will continue to utilize marked, unmarked patrol vehicles and all other resources at our disposal to identify those operators that violate these laws and will take strict enforcement action against them in order to ensure public safety on Connecticut roadways this holiday season!

(State Police Press Release)

