First Selectman Announces Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury’s Retirement

#Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that he has accepted the retirement letter of Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury, effective March 1, 2017.

Mr. Marpe said, “It is with regret that I accept Chief Kingsbury’s retirement letter. The Town of Westport and its residents have been very fortunate to be the beneficiaries of Andy’s expertise and dedication throughout the years. As Fire Chief, Andy has assured that our firefighters are appropriately recruited, trained and equipped to serve in their roles of preventing and fighting fires and providing rescue services in 21st century Westport. His actions in commanding over 100 firefighters in the November, 2011 Saugatuck Church fire prevented far greater damage from occurring and kept the firefighters from significant injury.

As the Emergency Services Director, Andy has been on the front lines in protecting all our residents. On Andy’s watch, Westport has weathered some particularly devastating storms and tense situations with superb preparation and minimal impact because he has been supremely focused and proficient. Moreover, his attention to FEMA reimbursement regulations and opportunities has enabled many Westporters to receive federal financial assistance in repairing/replacing their storm damaged properties.

On behalf of the citizens of Westport, his fellow employees, and his firefighting colleagues, I am grateful for Andy’s longstanding, exemplary and dedicated service. I wish him all the best as he enters this new chapter in his life. He will be truly missed.”

Chief Kingsbury stated, “I am proud of the accomplishment we have been able to achieve as a department. Whether safely navigating the storms during 2011-13, or saving the Saugatuck Congregational Church from that devastating fire, I was fortunate to command such a dedicated and talented group of Firefighters and Fire Officers. I know that the department will be in good hands under Robert Yost.”

Mr. Marpe continued, “I am very confident that the command of the Westport Fire Department will remain in capable hands. To that end, I am pleased to announce that Assistant Chief Robert Yost will be promoted to Department Chief and Emergency Services Director upon Chief Kingsbury’s retirement. Rob Yost has the proven ability and expertise to seamlessly and effectively take over the role as Chief. Like Chief Kingsbury, Rob has a breadth of knowledge, skill and understanding that will insure that the current high standards of safety and efficiency will be maintained in the Westport Fire Department.”

Selectman Marpe also confirmed that Deputy Fire Chief Robert Kepchar had submitted his retirement request several weeks ago to be effective as of May 31, 2017. Deputy Chief Kepchar, a 38-year veteran of the Westport Fire Department, will focus on supporting Chief-designate Yost in the transition to his new responsibilities. Following his official retirement date, Deputy Chief Kepchar will remain with the Fire Department in an advisory capacity until September to insure a smooth, seamless and professional transition within the department.

Mr. Marpe noted, “Bob Kepchar is the embodiment of the leadership, spirit and experience of our Westport firefighters. His ability to anticipate problems and opportunities, and to act on that anticipation, has made a real difference in the quality of the Westport Fire Department. Moreover, Bob’s calm demeanor and genuine sense of humor made an important difference to all his responsibilities, whether in emergency preparation and response or administrative support. We will miss Bob’s knowledge and steady hand and appreciate his willingness to assist in the upcoming leadership transition.”

###

Attachments

About Chief Andrew Kingsbury:

Chief Kingsbury joined the fire service in 1980 in his hometown of Trumbull. He was appointed to the Westport Fire Department in 1986 and promoted to Lieutenant in 2003. In 2007 he was promoted to Assistant Chief and assigned as the Department’s Training Officer. In 2011 Andrew was appointed Chief of Department and Westport’s Emergency Management Director.

During his tenure as Chief, he guided the Town through 5 Presidentially Declared Disasters including Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, and as Emergency Management Director assisted residents and business owners with the rebuilding process.

Chief Kingsbury has been recognized for several meritorious awards, including a unit citation for the company’s rescue of a child under extreme conditions at a residential dwelling fire. He chairs the Fairfield County Hazardous Material Team and also serves as a chair for Connecticut’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Region-1 Logistics and Resourcing section.

About Assistant Chief Robert Yost:

Robert started his career in the fire service in 1986 as a part time Firefighter for the Mansfield Volunteer Fire Company while attending the University of Connecticut. After briefly working for the Xerox Corporation, he realized his love of firefighting and took a full-time position with Mansfield. He was sworn in as a Westport Firefighter in 1988. After becoming the department’s first Emergency Medical Service Instructor, he became a Paramedic in 1995. He was a member of the town committee for the purchase and training for the Automatic External Defibrillators. In 2006 Robert was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Platoon 3. He was the Fire Department leader of the joint Fire and Police Dive Rescue Team and chairman of the committee to update the Standard Operating Procedures. In 2009 he was promoted to Assistant Chief and assigned to Platoon 2. In 2011 he was promoted to Assistant Chief Training Officer and found himself in the Emergency Operations Center for 3 declared disasters. He started a region wide initiative to monitor for the toxic gas Hydrogen Cyanide in structure fires and was instrumental in getting all Advanced Life Support ambulances to carry the antidote. During his career with Westport Fire Department he has obtained 3 Edmund Duffy Unit Citations, a John Gallagher Award for an Unusual Act of Valor, and a Certificate of Exemplary Police Action. He is a member of the National Ski Patrol, the Connecticut Interstate Wildfire Crew, and the Connecticut West Incident Management Team. His outside interests include skiing, bicycle riding, scuba diving, windsurfing and kiteboarding. Robert lives in Milford with his wife Tina.

(Town of Westport Press Release)

This report is made possible by: