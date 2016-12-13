Holiday Shopping Tips

#Stamford Connecticut–The Stratford Police remind everyone to be vigilant during the holiday season. Protect yourself and others by following the recommendations below reporting suspicious activity while shopping and in your neighborhood. Have a safe and happy holiday.

1) Do not leave purchased items visible in the car-leave them in the trunk.

2) While shopping in the evening hours may be less crowded, there are also additional potential

risks involved. When parking in a lot use areas with adequate lighting. Consider shopping with

someone rather than going alone.

3) Make sure purses and wallets are secure on your person and you are aware of their location at

all times.

4) Keep the amount of available cash you have at a minimum or separate it into different pockets

or locations on or about your person. This way all of it is not lost if your purse or wallet is

misplaced or stolen.

5) Credit cards offer convenience and security, however, keep track of all cards and keep receipts

to compare to your monthly statement.

6) Always remain aware of your surroundings at all times and move to and from your vehicle

with confidence and "purpose". Have keys ready before getting to your car so you do not have to

search for them while standing near it.

7) Report suspicious people or activity to law enforcement immediately!

8) If you shop online make sure that you know when packages will be delivered and if you can

not be there, have someone you trust secure the package for you to avoid theft.

9) Always lock your house and set the alarm if you have one installed.

10) Do not advertise on SOCIAL MEDIA when you out and about shopping, therebyalerting potential offenders that your house in unoccupied.

(Stamford Police Press Release)

