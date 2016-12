UPDATE: Fire along the entire building roof line. Air conditioning collapsing inside so firefighters are making a defensive attack with no one inside the building. Collapse zone has been established. Elderly in neighboring condos requiring assistance in evacuating.

1:57pm–#New Haven Connecticut– A fire in a condo at 99 Harbor Close just went to 3 alarms. Firefighters evacuating the 2nd floor. West Haven providing mutual aid.

Photo from T.j. Biroscak II on Facebook: