From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

New Year’s Eve Uber Discounted Rides

Posted on Posted in Fairfield

Today, , MADD, Lawmakers, Local Law Enforcement to Encourage and Uber announced that the New Year’s Eve Safety Via www.uber.com Discounted Rides-

  • From Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Day, Uber will donate $5 per ride from riders using a promo code to MADD Connecticut
  • New riders can sign up for Uber with the promo code MADDCT for $25 off their first ride, with $5 donated to MADD.
  • Existing Uber riders can enter the promo code MADDCT2016 and Uber will donate $5 for each ride they take during the promotion.

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.