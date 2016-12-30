New Year’s Eve Uber Discounted Rides

Today, , MADD, Lawmakers, Local Law Enforcement to Encourage and Uber announced that the New Year’s Eve Safety Via www.uber.com Discounted Rides-
- From Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Day, Uber will donate $5 per ride from riders using a promo code to MADD Connecticut
- New riders can sign up for Uber with the promo code MADDCT for $25 off their first ride, with $5 donated to MADD.
- Existing Uber riders can enter the promo code MADDCT2016 and Uber will donate $5 for each ride they take during the promotion.