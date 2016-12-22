State Police Canine Class Graduates Eight K9 Teams

Middletown, CT. (December 22, 2016): The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit announces the
graduation of the 184 th Patrol Canine class.
Canines are a vital tool for law enforcement, and are trained in the areas of obedience, patrol, locating missing
persons, building searches, apprehending criminals, evidence recovery, crowd control, and protecting their handlers to
name a few.
For the canines, all German Shepherds, graduation marks the culmination of a 15-week rigorous and intense
training course that began September 12, 2016.
The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit trains dogs for approximately 42 different police agencies.
The agencies include state police departments in the northeast, local and state police agencies in Connecticut, including
the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and a
sheriff’s department in New York.
Graduates and their assignments:
Connecticut State Police
Trooper William Veras and K9 Dexter Troop B – North Canaan
Trooper First Class Michael Zmayefski and K9 Murphy Troop E – Montville
Connecticut Department of Corrections (DOC)
Officer Joshua Trifone and K9 Tango
East Hampton Police Department
Officer John Wilson and K9 Ardo
Enfield Police Department
Officer Michael Colantuono and K9 Nova
Guilford Police Department
Officer Brittany Bartlett and K9 Kobe
Middletown Police Department
Officer Matthew Bloom and K9 Koda
Waterbury Police Department
Officer Michael Silva and K9 Blitz