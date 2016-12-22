State Police Canine Class Graduates Eight K9 Teams

Middletown, CT. (December 22, 2016): The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit announces the

graduation of the 184 th Patrol Canine class.

Canines are a vital tool for law enforcement, and are trained in the areas of obedience, patrol, locating missing

persons, building searches, apprehending criminals, evidence recovery, crowd control, and protecting their handlers to

name a few.

For the canines, all German Shepherds, graduation marks the culmination of a 15-week rigorous and intense

training course that began September 12, 2016.

The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit trains dogs for approximately 42 different police agencies.

The agencies include state police departments in the northeast, local and state police agencies in Connecticut, including

the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and a

sheriff’s department in New York.

Graduates and their assignments:

Connecticut State Police

Trooper William Veras and K9 Dexter Troop B – North Canaan

Trooper First Class Michael Zmayefski and K9 Murphy Troop E – Montville

Connecticut Department of Corrections (DOC)

Officer Joshua Trifone and K9 Tango

East Hampton Police Department

Officer John Wilson and K9 Ardo

Enfield Police Department

Officer Michael Colantuono and K9 Nova

Guilford Police Department

Officer Brittany Bartlett and K9 Kobe

Middletown Police Department

Officer Matthew Bloom and K9 Koda

Waterbury Police Department

Officer Michael Silva and K9 Blitz