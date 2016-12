UPDATE: 10:24pm–#Stratford Connecticut– Viewer Alan Porzelt sent in this video of the fire at 472 Huntington Road. 5 lines were in operation to contain the fire. All occupants got out of the home safely

10:24pm–#Stratford Connecticut– Firefighters on scene of a structure fire at 472 Huntington Road. All occupants have made it out safely. 3 lines are in operation attacking the fire.