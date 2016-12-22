Stratford News: Weapons Arrest

On 12-15- 2016 Daniel MacDaniel age 37 of Stratford was arrested for weapons charges following a joint investigation by Stratford Police and ATF. MacDaniel who resides at 338 Jackson Avenue was suspected of posse ssing a stolen handgun which was reported out of Higganum CT in November of this year. After conducting and investigation Stratford Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. At the time the warrant was served MacDaniel was found to be in possession of the stolen handgun as well as a sawed off shotgun. MacDaniel who is also a convicted felon is not allowed to possess a firearm. MacDaniel who rented a room at the residence was charged with the below crimes. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in courton 01-04- 2017.

Illegal Transfer of a Firearm

Larceny in the Fifth Degree

Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2cts)

Risk of Injury to a Minor