Westport News: Christmas Eve Snow…

On 12/24/16 at approximately 11:00pm, Westport Officers were dispatched to a Kings Highway South address on a 911 hang up call. Responding officers approached the residence and observed Andrew Kindt preparing suspected cocaine on the kitchen table and then snorting it. Officers made entry and observed Kindt sweep the remaining narcotics and paraphernalia into his pocket in an attempt to conceal it. Kindt later admitted to the cocaine use and that it was given to him by a friend. At that time, there were 2 juveniles in the home. The substance was tested by officers on scene and returned a positive reaction for cocaine. Kindt was taken into Custody and held on a $5,000.00 bond, with a court date in Norwalk on 12/27/16.

(Westport Police Press Release)

