Westport News: Some Christmas Greetings

On 12/24/16 at approximately 12:30am, Westport Officers responded to a Twin Circle Drive address for an intoxicated male who was verbally fighting with the victim of this incident.

Officers observed Robert Exner through the front kitchen window yelling at someone in the family room. Officers then observed EXNER walk towards the back door of the home where they ordered him to come outside. Officers learned that Exner was arguing with other people in the home, and during the argument, he threw several items. No one was injured during the incident. Exner was taken into custody and held on a $500.00 bond.

(Westport Police Press Release)

