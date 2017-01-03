On December 27, 2016, a 911 call was received from a Westport address. The caller did not say anything to the dispatcher, but the dispatcher could hear signs of a struggle in the background. The dispatcher lost contact with the caller and upon calling back, a male answered the phone stating that there was no problem at the residence. However, this party sounded as if he was out of breath. Officers were dispatched to the home to assure that everything was okay, and upon arrival learned that there had been a disturbance. Officers spoke to the victim who stated that she had an argument with the suspect, identified as Damien McClave. When the argument became heated, the victim attempted to call 911 from the house phone, but the suspect allegedly took it away from her. The victim than took refuge in a locked bathroom and tried to call 911 from a cell phone. The suspect than allegedly kicked in the bathroom door in a second attempt to prevent the victim from calling the police. Two minor children were in the home during this incident.

Based upon the investigation, Mr. McClave was placed under arrest and charged with:

Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief in the 2 nd Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and

Interfering with a 911 call.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of December 28, 2016.

(Westport Police Press Release)

