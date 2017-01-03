#Westport CT– On December 25, 2016 at approximately 3:30am, Westport Officers responded to CVS Pharmacy on a report of suspicious males entering and leaving the store several times. The males left the store operating a white Toyota Camry. Westport Police K-9 Officer James Loomer observed a white Toyota Camry on Post Road East near Myrtle Avenue go through the red light. Officer Loomer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop by activating his emergency lights and siren, however the operator refused to stop, and the vehicle continued on Myrtle Avenue. The pursuit continued for a short time and ended on Richmondville Avenue where the front passenger then exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. The operator and a third male remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody by Officer Loomer and Sergeant David Librandi. The vehicle was stolen out of Stamford.

At approximately 7:30am, a caller from Webb Road reported someone just attempted to steal his vehicle after he left it running in the driveway. The caller stated he heard the loud crash of his vehicle smashing into the front of his garage, but when he came out he found his vehicle unoccupied. A K-9 track was then conducted. The track continued on Whitney Street where a neighbor reported seeing a black male running through yards on Whitney Street. A short time later, Officer Shawn Wong Won located the suspect male on Compo Road North, in the same direction as the K-9 track. Officers were able to determine that the male involved with the Webb Road incident was in fact the third male from the stolen vehicle earlier in the night.

The three suspects are juveniles. Juvenile 1 was charged with Larceny 2 nd degree, Engaging in Pursuit, Operating without a License, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and Failure to Obey Stoplight. Juvenile 2 was charged with Larceny 2 nd degree and Possession of Alcohol by a Minor. Juvenile 3 was charged with Larceny 2 nd degree and Possession of Alcohol by a Minor.

All three were issued a court date of 1/4/17 at the Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

(Westport Police Press Release)

