First Selectman Mike Tetreau has proclaimed today, Monday, January 9, 2017, as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in the Town of Fairfield. National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, or L.E.A.D. Day, is celebrated every January 9th across the country.

Law Enforcement in Fairfield was first organized in the year 1661 with the appointment of the first Town Marshall. The standing Police Department was created by Town Ordinance in 1930

with 7 officers to protect and serve the citizens of Fairfield. This original seven man department has grown to employ 108 sworn officers, 70 special agents, 15 telecommunicators, 4 Animal

Control Officers and 7 Marina Guards.

In his proclamation which was presented at a recent Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectman Tetreau states that the Town of Fairfield wishes to publicly recognize and thank the dedicated men and women of Fairfield’s Police Department. On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and every day, Fairfield supports and recognizes all those who stand on the front lines and continue to make Fairfield safer.

The proclamation encourages citizens to show their appreciation for law enforcement by simply thanking them in person for all they do to make our community so much better.

The photo shows Selectman Ed Bateson, First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Officer Chance Wilkie, Officer Felix Gonzalez Jr., Chief Gary MacNamara and Selectman Chris Tymniak at last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting.