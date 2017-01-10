Join Dr. Mona Garcia at the Fairfield Public Library when she explores the stories of two royal couples whose love stories were inextricably intertwined. The story of Princess Charlotte and Prince Leopold is the first session on Tuesday, January 24, followed on Tuesday, January 31 with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Both sessions will be held in the Rotary Room of the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road at 7 pm. A snow date has been set for Tuesday, February 21 Dr. Mona Garcia taught European history at the college level and is on staff at the Fairfield Public Library. She has presented conference papers in the United States and Great Britain, and has been published in her field of English history.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Fairfield Public Library Press Release)

