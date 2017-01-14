3:15pm–01/12–#Bridgeport Connecticut– On Thursday, the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force assisted by SNTF-SW executed a search warrant located on the second floor of the 3 family residence located at #357 Beechwood Avenue in Bridgeport. Surveillance had been set-up for approx. 3 hours and the primary suspect was stopped in a MV after leaving the residence. The suspect was detained and a soft entry was made. Another suspect was located behind the residence working on a car. That suspect was detained and was allowed to go into the basement with Police to get his ID when Narcotics were observed in plain view. That subject lived in a basement apartment which was not included in the original Search Warrant. There was a second Search Warrant for a 2004 Honda Accord that was seized at the residence.

The Basement Apartment was secured and a third Search Warrant was obtained for that Apartment and was executed at approx. 10:00pm. Seized from the second floor and the basement of the residence as well as the Basement Apartment was 238 Grams of Cocaine and Crack (1/2 Pound), 797 Grams of Marihuana (28 ounces = 1 3⁄4 pounds), 207 Grams of Marihuana Wax (6 ounces), 44 Grams of Edible Marihuana, 16 fluid ounces of Hydrocodone (Opioid), Narcotics Packaging, Scales, Grinders as well as a “Kilo Press”. There was also $14,839.00 in cash seized as well as Five (5) Handguns (2 with laser sights) and two (2) Sawed-Off shotguns (14 and 15 inch barrels). Also seized from the rear of the residence was a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle with a Stolen Engine from another 2009 Kawasaki Ninja MC that had been stolen on 09/05/2015 from Derby.

Arrested wasCarlos FONTANEZ, aged 25 of #357 Beechwood Ave, Bridgeport, CT. Charges: Possession of Narcotics WITS, Possession of Narcotics WITS within 1500 feet of School, Possession of Marijuana WITS, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun (2 Counts), Possession Handgun with Mutilated Serial Numbers, Operating a Drug Factory. Bond was set at $250,000.00.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)

This news report is made possible by: