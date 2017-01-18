#Fairfield Connecticut–On November 15th 2016, an adult male victim responded to an advertisement on the mobile app “offer up”. “Offer Up” is an Internet app/site where individuals post and purchase items for sale and typically will meet in person to conduct their respective transactions.

The victim in this case was attempting to purchase a used iphone 6 from a male who identified himself as screen name John from “Offer Up.” The victim was directed to Browns Lane in Fairfield by “John”. When the victim arrived he parked his vehicle waiting for John (the seller). He was quickly approached by a male who identified himself as John along with another male suspect carrying a handgun pointing it at the victim stating he was gonna shoot and kill the victim. The suspect’s took the victims money, his car keys and his personal cell phone. Leaving the victim to run to a nearby home to call police.

Police investigation revealed there were three suspects who conspired to lure the victim to Browns lane with the sole intent to rob him of his belongings.

Arrested yesterday on a warrant submitted by Fairfield Det. Bernard Kelley to Bridgeport Superior Court was Johnny Diaz, 21 years old, DOB 7/14/1995, of 75 Platt Street Bridgeport CT. He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree. He is being held on a 75,000 bond.

Diaz’s co-conspirators, Brandon Ramos, 22yo of 581 Soundview Avenue. Bridgeport and Josue Jimenes, 22 year old of 50 Houston Avenue. Bridgeport currently have active arrest warrants for them and are being sought by Fairfield Police

Police advice when meeting or conducting these types of transactions that individuals meet in public well light locations.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)