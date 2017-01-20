On 01/20/2017 at 2:45am Officers were patrolling the area of Kings Highway East and Berwick Avenue as a result of increased late-night activity from Sky–Hookah Lounge. Officers observed a black Buick with two occupants inside, parked in a nearby lot, with the interior dome light illuminated. As officers walked by the vehicle they could see one of the occupants with marijuana on his lap. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 389.5 grams (almost 1lb.) of marijuana packaged for distribution, in addition to approximately $2,400.00 in cash.

Daniel Carmichael (DOB 9/1/92) was arrested and charged with violations of CGS 21a-277(b) Possession of marijuana (greater than 4 ounces), 21a-279(b) Sale of a controlled substance, 21-267a Possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on February 2 nd , 2017.

(Fairfield Police Report)