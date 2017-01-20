Showcase your skills in front of Bluefish and Major League scouts

(Bridgeport, Conn. – January 20, 2017) – The Bridgeport Bluefish today announced that open tryouts for the team will be held at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Saturday, April 8th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a live on field scrimmage following the tryout.

“This is a great opportunity for a player to come to the ballpark and show off his skills in hopes to play at this level,” said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “We’re looking forward to hopefully finding players from the tryout to invite to spring training and join our roster.”

Tryout success stories from the 2016 season include pitchers Joseph Kuzia, who made 34 appearances for the ‘Fish before joining in-state Atlantic League rival the New Britain Bees, and Holden Helmink, who attended a late-season tryout and made seven mound appearances. Pitcher David Anderson, who attended a Bluefish tryout in 2015, made seven starts for the ‘Fish during his rookie season, posting a 2.67 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched. Anderson returned to Bridgeport in 2016, making nine mound appearances before joining a team in the Can-Am League. Another success is hurler Tim Gustafson, who attended the tryout in 2014, made the Atlantic League All-Star team that year as a member of the ‘Fish, and eventually signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles the following offseason.

There will be an administration fee of $85 to tryout, with select participants (elected by the coaches) having the great experience of being able to participate in a live game on the field at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard following the tryout.

Position players are to report to The Ballpark at Harbor Yard at 8:30 am for registration, while pitchers report at 10:00 am for registration. Participants must be at least eighteen years of age. All participants must wear proper baseball attire to be eligible to tryout. All those present should provide their career statistics and must supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. All participants will be required to sign a release form before trying out for the team.

Coaches and representatives from the Bluefish will be on hand to evaluate the players at the ballpark, including Manager Luis Rodriguez and Pitching Coach Rich Garces. A group of Major League affiliated scouts will also be in attendance to evaluate all the prospects.

The Pro-Tryout Specifications will include:

-Warmups

-60 yard dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders – Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup

-Position Players Hit in Cage, Pitchers light bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

-Scrimmages begin at 12:00 pm

To sign up and reserve your tryout spot please contact Chelsea Merritt at (203) 416-1712 or cmerritt@bridgeportbluefish.com. You may also CLICK HERE to download the registration form

