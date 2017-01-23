On November 15 th 2016, an adult male victim responded to an advertisement on the mobile app “Offer up”. "Offer Up" is an internet app/site where individuals post and purchase items for sale and typically will meet in person to conduct their respective transactions. The victim in this case was attempting to purchase a used Iphone 6 from a male who identified himself as “John” from “Offer Up.” The victim was directed to Browns Lane in Fairfield by “John”. When the victim arrived he parked his vehicle waiting for the seller. He was quickly approached by a male who identified himself as “John” along with another male suspect carrying a handgun pointing it at the victim stating he was going to shoot and kill the victim. The suspect’s took the victims money, his car keys, and his personal cell phone, leaving the victim to run to a nearby home to call police.

Police investigation revealed there were three suspects who conspired to lure the victim to Browns lane with the sole intent to rob him of his belongings. Arrested Tuesday on a warrant submitted by Fairfield Det. Bernard Kelley to Bridgeport Superior Court was Johnny Diaz, 21yo, DOB 7/14/1995, of 75 Platt Street Bridgeport CT. He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree. He is being held on a 75,000 bond.

UPDATE 1/19/17

Arrested Wednesday on a warrant submitted by Fairfield Det. Bernard Kelley to Bridgeport Superior Court was Diaz’s co-conspirator, Brandon Ramos, 22yo of 581 Soundview Ave, Bridgeport. He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree. He is being held on a 75,000 bond.

UPDATE 1/20/17

Arrested Thursday on a warrant submitted by Fairfield Det. Bernard Kelley to Bridgeport Superior Court was Diaz’s co-conspirator, Josue Jimenes, He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree. He is being held on a 75,000 bond (no photo available.)

Police advise when meeting or conducting these types of transactions, individuals should meet in public well-lit locations, or use the lobby of police headquarters which is open to the public 24/7.