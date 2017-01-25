The pictured subject was involved in several counterfeit check cashing incidents in the Fairfield County area in July/August 2016. The suspect is a heavyset white female with a tattoo of the word “LOYALTY” on her left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Maloney at 203-854-3186 or wmaloney@norwalkctorg. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)