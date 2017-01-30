December of 2016, the victim of this incident came to police headquarters to file a Larceny complaint. The victim noticed checks were written and signed in her name from her checking account, but she did not write them. The checks totaled $ 500.00. The victim suspected her housekeeper as no one else had access to the home. Westport Officers observed the video surveillance from the People’s Bank in Bridgeport where one of the checks was cashed. The officers were able to positively identify Olga Rincon as the woman cashing the forged check. A warrant was then submitted to Norwalk Court for Rincon’s arrest. On 01/25/17 at approximately 5:00pm, Rincon was stopped in Westport for a brake light that was out. Rincon was taken into custody and processed for the active warrant. Rincon was held on a $10,000.00 bond. Rincon also has a warrant out of Guilford for similar charges.

(Westport Police Press Release)

