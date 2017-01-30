Author, Martin Podskoch to speak at Fairfield Public Library

The Fairfield Public Library is hosting Martin Podskoch on Monday, February 6 at 7 pm. He will be discussing his book, Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories and Legacy. The talk will be in the Rotary Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road.

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a public works program that operated from 1933 to 1942 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Podskoch’s book describes the history and projects of the twenty-one CCC camps located in Connecticut. Interviews and hundreds of photos of camp life capture the vitality of the young men who worked to improve forests, which had been ravaged by fires, lumbering and storms. Their labors created the woodlands and state parks that we continue to enjoy today.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Releaase)

This report is made possible by: