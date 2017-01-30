Bluefish Sweet Deal For Valentine’s Day

(Bridgeport, Conn. – January 30, 2017) – This Valentine’s Day, the Bluefish are offering up a sweet deal! B.B., the lovable Bluefish mascot, will personally surprise your loved one by hand delivering a bouquet of red roses PLUS a special ticket package to their office or residence on Tuesday, February 14th. This Valentine’s Day Package includes two exclusive Harbor Club tickets to Opening Day 2017, as well as a comp complimentary parking pass for the game and a Bluefish 20th Anniversary T-Shirt.

B.B.’s Valentine’s Day Package will make a great gift for your loved one or significant other. Bring your main squeeze, family member, or friend to Bluefish Opening Day!

For just $49, B.B. will hand-deliver all of the following to your loved one:

– Two (2) Harbor Club tickets to Opening Day (Friday, April 28th at 4:20 pm)

– Complimentary parking pass for the game

– Bluefish 20th Anniversary T-Shirt

– Bouquet of three (3) red roses courtesy of Rosa’s Florist of Bridgeport

There are a limited number of Valentine’s Day Packages available, so do not wait to reserve yours. All orders must be placed before 5:00 pm on Monday, February 13th. For more information or to purchase your Valentine’s Day Package, please call the Bluefish Ticket Office at 203-210-BLUE or email tickets@bridgeportbluefish.com.

This special Bluefish Valentine’s Day package is sponsored by Rosa’s Florist of Bridgeport. For all your Valentine’s Day and other floral needs, visit Rosa’s Florist at 3622 Main Street in Bridgeport or call them at 203-384-6059.