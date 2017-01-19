Breath of Summer in January @ the Fairfield Public Library

#Fairfield, CT–Butterflies in My Backyard…what a lovely thought during the frigid month of January. The Fairfield Public Library will be hosting Lepidopterist Victor DeMasi on Saturday, January 21 at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. The program will be held at 2 pm in the Rotary Room. DeMasi will take us through his butterfly meadow in Redding, CT and show us some of the rare and common species he has seen in his forty years of stewardship. There will be a discussion of butterflies in our changing environment with issues such as climate change and invasive plant species.

Victor DeMasi is a research affiliate at the Yale Peabody museum of Natural History in New Haven and a wetland conservation officer in Redding. He has travelled extensively to study butterflies throughout the world and has contributed articles on butterflies to various scientific and non-scientific publications and books.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary. (Press Release)

