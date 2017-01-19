Bridgeport News: 16 Year Old Charged In Murder Of Woman

#Bridgeport Connecticut–On January 7, 2017, Elianna Cruz was seated in a parked vehicle at 1001 E. Main Street, Bridgeport. Also inside this vehicle were three other males. At approximately 9:05pm, two males walked though the parking lot of this location, and one of the males opened fire on the vehicle, striking Cruz. Cruz was transported by private vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital, where she remained until passing away on January 11, 2017. Detectives do not believe Cruz was the intended target in this shooting. Investigators quickly identified the suspected shooter, and Detective Heanue prepared an arrest warrant that was signed by a Superior Court Judge on January 18, 2017. On January 19, 2017 a 16 year old juvenile male was served this warrant, charging him with murder and weapons offenses. This juvenile was already in the custody of juvenile detention on other charges. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)