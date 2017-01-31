Bridgeport News: 2nd Arrest On Christmas Eve Homicide

On December 24, 2016 at just after midnight, Miguel Rivera (3/22/83) was shot and killed in front of 323 North Ave nue. Detectives were able to quickly develop information in the case, and secure arrest warrants from Xavier Rivera (1/17/83) and Moises Contreras (10/16/87). On January 24, 2017, Contreras was taken into custody without incident at his mothers home located at 400 Olive Street Bridgeport. Contreras is charged with Murder, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Pistol/ Revolver, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Bond was set at $750,000.

On January 31, 2017, the United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, staffed in part by three Bridgeport Police detectives, located Rivera at a home in Manchester, Connecticut. Rivera was taken into custody after attempting to flee and is charged with Murder, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Pistol/ Revolver, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Bond is set at $750,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department Homicide Unit was assisted by many detectives within this agency, and by investigators from the Statewide Gang Unit, and ATF and would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved in bringing closure to this case.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)