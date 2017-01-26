Bridgeport News: 4 Arrested After Crash

Here is that story on the heavy police activity we reported to you live as it was happening last night:

7:11pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut–On January 25, 2017 at 1930 hours, a very brief motor vehicle pursuit occurred on Beechwood Avenue, that ended at the intersection of Park Avenue when the suspect vehicle struck a utility pole. Two occupants ran from the vehicle and one was apprehended by a Bridgeport Police K9 (Onaje Smith). The second suspect was apprehended by a Bridgeport police officer (Morris) and the third remained in the vehicle (Gant). This incident is a result of an ongoing criminal investigation of several violent crime incidents in Bridgeport, Norwalk and Stamford. All three police agencies are cooperating in this investigation and investigators from Stamford and Norwalk were in Bridgeport until early this morning. Arrested in this incident are :

Tyreik Gant (5/18/97) of 143 Connecticut Avenue, Stamford

Onaje Smith (12/2/98) of 32 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport

Jaquin Morris (11/5/96) of 243 West Ivy, West Haven

All three are charged with Larceny 2nd Degree and Interfering with Police. All bonds were set at $50,000.

In addition, Daniel Smith (5/25/96) of 32 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport was arrested for Interfering with Police and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. His bond is set at $500.