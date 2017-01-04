Bridgeport News: Bridge Closing For Replacement

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport today is alerting residents of repairs to the Arctic Street Bridge over Pembroke Lakes that will temporary close Arctic Street from Helen Street to Seaview Avenue for six months beginning January 9, 2017. The purpose of this project is to replace the existing deteriorated Arctic Street Bridge with a new structure that has low initial and life-cycle costs, minimizes the impacts to local residents, and requires minimal maintenance for the City. The project also includes approximately 200-feet of pavement reconstruction at the approaches to the bridge, new concrete sidewalks along each side of Arctic Street, and new roadside safety guiderail. The exposed gas main will also be relocated under the bridge to eliminate the safety hazard to vehicular traffic.

The project will take approximately eight months to complete, including approximately six months of heavy construction and two months of restoration, site cleanup, and miscellaneous work. A closed road detour that is approximately 0.6 miles in length will be utilized during the construction of the bridge. Helen Street and Seaview Avenue, which are approximately 0.2 miles to the west and 0.1 miles east of the structure respectively, will be utilized to redirect local traffic around the site by means of Barnum Avenue. Access will be provided to all abutting property owners at all times during construction.

The Arctic Street Bridge was originally built in 1934 and after over 80 years of use, the overall structure is in poor condition having significant distress or deterioration to its primary components. The existing bridge also lacks adequate safety measures for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The proposed work includes removing the existing structure to its foundation and constructing a 40-foot span structure that is supported on abutments located behind the existing foundation. This approach allows for the replacement of the bridge with minimal impacts to the surrounding environment. The proposed bridge will utilize concrete formliner to create an aesthetically pleasing structure for the community.

For further information, please contact the Bridgeport City Engineer, Jon Urquidi, at (203) 576-7211 or via email at jon.urquidi@bridgeportct.gov