7:30pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Police were called for kids jumping in and out of traffic at Alice and Madison Avenue. Police discover a number of parked cards vandalized. One teen is in custody. If you live in the area and park on the street you may want to check your car.

Just $1 a week subscription will allow us to keep bringing you timely reports like this. Please subscribe at:https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal