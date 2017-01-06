Bridgeport News: Christmas Tree Pickups

From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

2017 CHIRSTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES

 

  1. Tree collection will begin January 9, 2017 and will end on February 3, 2017.
  2. Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled Recycling Day. Please do not put trees outside days prior as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags.
  3. Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station on 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport.

 

Hours of Operation:

MondayFriday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Closed for lunch daily from noon-12:45 p.m.

Transfer Station closed on Sundays, Holidays and during Snow Emergencies

(Press release)

