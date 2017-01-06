Bridgeport News: Christmas Tree Pickups

2017 CHIRSTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES
- Tree collection will begin January 9, 2017 and will end on February 3, 2017.
- Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled Recycling Day. Please do not put trees outside days prior as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags.
- Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station on 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport.
Hours of Operation:
Monday– Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Closed for lunch daily from noon-12:45 p.m.
Transfer Station closed on Sundays, Holidays and during Snow Emergencies
(Press release)
