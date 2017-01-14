Bridgeport News: Crash-Fire-Entrapment and More

UPDATE: The driver trapped is badly injured according to radio reports. The 3 males in the other car that fled were traveling in the wrong direction on Main Street. The road will be closed for and extended period of time.

9:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A two car crash at Main and Thorme Street with a car fire and entrapment. Firefighters quickly got the fire out. All occupants in the crash fled the scene on foot expect for the person trapped in the car which they were able to free.

