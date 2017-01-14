Bridgeport News: Crash- Fire and Heroism

9:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut–Firefighters at Station 12 a block away at heard a crash and immediately headed towards the crash even before it was called in by people at the scene at Main and Thorme Street. Had they not, the outcome could have been tragic as one person was trapped in one of the cars and the car was on fire. They grabbed a fire extinguisher and quickly doused the flames. They then turned their attention a freeing the driver. The other car was driving down Main Street in the wrong direction allegedly causing the crash. The three occupants in that car fled on foot and reported injured and limping away. Firefighters were for over fifteen minutes extricating the victim who is reported in stable condition.