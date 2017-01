#Bridgeport Connecticut–The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau has obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Lopez (6-14-91) charging him with Murder, in the December 15, 2016 homicide of Noel Esbri. Bond is set at $750,000. Any person who has information on the whereabouts of Lopez is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)