Bridgeport News: House Fire

8:31pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A fire that started in the garage at 36 Baker Street was wind whipped and quickly spread to the attached house. Heavy smoke lingered the ground despite the heavy winds. Firefighters quick action got the fire under control within minutes. A check of the home found that everyone made it out safely. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

