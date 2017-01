9:34pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Firefighters were called to 198 Calhoun Avenue for a rubbish fire in the back of the structure. The fire spread to adjoining containers of the multi-family home. There was also a car dealer with cars parked near the fence on Lexington Avenue that did received minor damage. Firefighters quick response as well as calling for additional resources prevented the fire from extending into the house. There were no reported injuries.