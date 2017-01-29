Bridgeport News: Love Your City! Challenge

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut – Groundwork Bridgeport, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental, economic, and social well-being in Connecticut’s largest city, today announced the launch of their first-ever “Love Your City!” Challenge.

Groundwork Bridgeport is calling on high school students from Bridgeport to come up with a beautification project they would like to implement to help breathe new life into one of the city’s parks located in the East Side Neighborhood. Thanks to support from a Social Venture Partners Pitch Fest that Groundwork Bridgeport won in October 2016, the winning team will receive $500 from Groundwork Bridgeport to make their project a reality.

“We don’t see this challenge as just a competition, but rather a fun and engaging way for students to build community pride and think differently about their city” says Executive Director, Christina Smith.

The “Love Your City!” Challenge is just one of many initiatives of Groundwork Bridgeport, which for almost two decades, has worked towards its mission of improving Bridgeport’s physical environment. Through programs that aim to beautify and revitalize the city, Groundwork Bridgeport has built community gardens, organized community cleanups, and planted hundreds of trees and flowers while at the same time providing numerous opportunities for local high-school youth to learn and engage with their community.

Recruitment for Love Your City! Challenge teams will begin in March. Entries will be judged in front of a panel in May with project implementation taking place in the summer.

About Groundwork Bridgeport

Last year, Groundwork Bridgeport had more than 120 students from Bridgeport participate in its programs. All high school seniors who were part of last year’s programs went on to graduate and attend college. Groundwork Bridgeport also created more than 80 paid jobs in 2016 for Bridgeport students to earn money and much needed experience.

To learn more about how you can participate in the Love Your City! Challenge or help Groundwork Bridgeport continue to have a positive impact on Bridgeport and its young people go to groundworkbridgeport.org

(Press release)

