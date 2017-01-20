Bridgeport News: Murder Suspect Arrested

On December 15, 2016, Noel Esbri was murdered while inside an apartment at 360 Palisades Avenue, Bridgeport. Detectives quickly identified the person responsible for Esbri’s death as Richard Lopez (6/14/91) and Detective Martin Heanue prepared an arrest warrant that was signed by a Superior Court Judge on January 4, 2017, charging Lopez with Murder, Felony Murder and Robbery First Degree. Throughout the investigation, detectives were in contact with Lopez’ attorney, but Lopez declined to speak with police. Once the arrest warrant was issued, detectives made Lopez’ attorney aware that the warrant existed, but through his attorney, Lopez refused to surrender to police. Through the cooperation of many officers within the Bridgeport Police Department, the United States Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force was able to locate Lopez this morning and take him into custody without incident. Lopez’ bond is set at $750,000. (Bridgeport Police Press Relase)