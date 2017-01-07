Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting

From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

At 12:09pm Detective Captain Fitzgerald confirmed it was a homicide.

9:11pm– Detectives are on scene investigating the city’s 2nd homicide in a parking lot between  the El Flamboyan Restaurant & Bar and the Sunoco Station on East Main Street across the street from Compare Foods.

 

Witnesses told me  shots were fired into a white SUV and striking a woman.  Witnesses said her boyfriend drove her to Bridgeport Hospital in that SUV.  The hospital was on lock down as a precaution.

 

Police spokesman Av Harris told the Connecticut Post the woman was dead but our sources say the woman is alive as of 11:50pm.  As soon as I have confirmation either way in writing I will let you know.

