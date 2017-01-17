Bridgeport News: Pursuit Ends In Crash

6:40pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– An attempted vehicle stop on George Street turned into a 40mph pursuit through downtown towards Seaside Park. One civilian car was struck at Austin and Park Avenue. The pursuit went down Austin and crashed into a steel fence at Austin and Warren Street. The two male suspects fled the car but within minutes police had them both in custody. This is still breaking news and should not be considered “official” Police are still working on the report and I should have details in the morning.