Bridgeport News: Shooting Suspect Dies

On December 11, 2016, Alexander Davis (5/1/93) was struck by gunfire while walking near the intersection of Brooks Street/ Jane Street. Davis sustained life threatening injuries, and had been admitted to Bridgeport Hospital since the day of the shooting. On January 1, 2017 Davis passed away. An autopsy was performed onJanuary 3, 2017 by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled that Davis’ death is classified as a homicide. Any officer with information regarding the death of Alexander Davis is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)