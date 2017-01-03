From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Shooting Suspect Dies

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

On December 11, 2016, Alexander Davis (5/1/93) was struck by gunfire while walking near the intersection of Brooks Street/ Jane Street. Davis sustained life threatening injuries, and had been admitted to Bridgeport Hospital since the day of the shooting. On January 1, 2017 Davis passed away. An autopsy was performed onJanuary 3, 2017 by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled that Davis’ death is classified as a homicide. Any officer with information regarding the death of Alexander Davis is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.