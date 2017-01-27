Bridgeport News: Stolen Car Hits Officer

7:07pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A man went in to the package store at 1818 Barnum Avenue and left the car running with the keys in it. When he returned the car was gone. Police located the tan Nissan mainly because it was driving erratically on Boston Avenue and went after it. The car went down Boston Avenue toward Chopsey Hill Road, down Exeter and onto Up Street then turned on Broadway. A lieutenant responding to the call was hit head on by the driver. It appears the driver allegedly turned into the officer as stolen car was on the wrong side of the road. The suspect was quickly apprehended. The injured lieutenant was transported St. Vincent’s Hospital. Firefighters were called for the fluids spilled from both cars.